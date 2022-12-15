Nagpur Metro Has Been included in

Guinness Book of World Records 

Dec 15, 2022

Jigyasu joshi

Nagpur Metro has created a world record for making the longest double-decker viaduct metro

Built on Wardha Road, this viaduct is around 3.14 km long. It has three stations

It has also been recognised as the longest such structures in Asia by both India & Asia Book of Records

There is a pre-existing highway in the 1st layer; it has a flyover highway in the 2nd layer & Nagpur metro rail in the 3rd (Video: Twitter/The Metro Rail Guy)

