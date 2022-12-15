Nagpur Metro Has Been included in
Guinness Book of World Records
Dec 15, 2022
Jigyasu joshi
Nagpur Metro has created a world record for making the longest double-decker viaduct metro
Built on Wardha Road, this viaduct is around 3.14 km long. It has three stations
It has also been recognised as the longest such structures in Asia by both India & Asia Book of Records
There is a pre-existing highway in the 1st layer; it has a flyover highway in the 2nd layer & Nagpur metro rail in the 3rd (Video: Twitter/The Metro Rail Guy)
