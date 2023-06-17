Mumbai Coastal Road Project to become partially operational from Nov'23
Jun 17, 2023
Anish Mondal
76% of the project work has been completed
Total cost of MCRP is Rs 12721 crore
Marine Drive to Haji Ali and Marine Drive to JK Kapoor roads to be opened by Nov-end
MCRP to have have 3 interchanges for vehicular movement
On completion, MCRP to ease traffic congestion in the area
MCRP to provide relief to motorists travelling towards western suburbs
