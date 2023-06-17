Mumbai Coastal Road Project to become partially operational from Nov'23

Mumbai Coastal Road Project to become partially operational from Nov'23

Jun 17, 2023

Anish Mondal

76% of the project work has been completed

Total cost of MCRP is Rs 12721 crore

Marine Drive to Haji Ali and Marine Drive to JK Kapoor roads to be opened by Nov-end

MCRP to have have 3 interchanges for vehicular movement

On completion, MCRP to ease traffic congestion in the area

MCRP to provide relief to motorists travelling towards western suburbs

Swipe up to know more