PM Modi inaugurated two new Mumbai Metro lines, worth Rs 12,600 crore
PM Modi inaugurated two new Mumbai Metro lines, worth Rs 12,600 crore
Jan 20, 2023
Anish Mondal
Length of metro rail line 2A is 18.6 km & line 7 is 16.5 km
Length of metro rail line 2A is 18.6 km & line 7 is 16.5 km
PM Modi took a metro ride from Gundavali to Mogra
PM Modi took a metro ride from Gundavali to Mogra
Metro train tickets to range from Rs 10 to Rs 50
Metro train tickets to range from Rs 10 to Rs 50
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more