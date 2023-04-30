Mumbai Metro commuters to get 25% discount on fares
Apr 30, 2023
Anish Mondal
Commuters can travel in discounted fares from May 01, 2023
Concession available for senior citizens, Divyangjan & students
Valid documents need to be submitted for availing concession
Documents can be shown at any ticket window on the Lines 2A & 7
Benefit to be extended to holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One)
Discount to be given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips
