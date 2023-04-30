Mumbai Metro commuters to get 25% discount on fares

Apr 30, 2023

Anish Mondal

Commuters can travel in discounted fares from May 01, 2023

Concession available for senior citizens, Divyangjan & students

Valid documents need to be submitted for availing concession

Documents can be shown at any ticket window on the Lines 2A & 7

Benefit to be extended to holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One)

Discount to be given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips

