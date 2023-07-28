Mumbai Metro Line 2B to be electrified! Details here

Jul 28, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Siemens has successfully secured a huge order from MMRDA

The order is for electrification of Mumbai Metro Line 2B

This project is set to revolutionise the mass transit system of Mumbai

Siemens was given this order as part of consortium along with RVNL

Siemens' share is Rs 228 cr and RVNL’s Rs 149 cr

The project will provide state-of-the-art electrification solutions

The tech giant will manufacture and install rail electrification solutions

It will also provide Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems

While RVNL will be commissioning Receiving Substations solutions

The prestigious project will cover 20 stations and one depot in the city

The project is expected to set new benchmarks for excellence in the sector