Mumbai Metro Line 2B to be electrified! Details here
Jul 28, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Siemens has successfully secured a huge order from MMRDA
The order is for electrification of Mumbai Metro Line 2B
This project is set to revolutionise the mass transit system of Mumbai
Siemens was given this order as part of consortium along with RVNL
Siemens' share is Rs 228 cr and RVNL’s Rs 149 cr
The project will provide state-of-the-art electrification solutions
The tech giant will manufacture and install rail electrification solutions
It will also provide Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems
While RVNL will be commissioning Receiving Substations solutions
The prestigious project will cover 20 stations and one depot in the city
The project is expected to set new benchmarks for excellence in the sector
