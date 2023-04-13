Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to add new Vistadome coach
Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to add new Vistadome coach
Apr 13, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
The new Vistadome coach will provide for a wider view of the nature
The additional coach will be introduced with effect from April 14th
Madgaon Tejas Express will be the first train in India to have 2 Vistadome coaches
These coaches have huge windows and transparent roofs
These coaches also have LED lights and rotatable seats among other comforts!
