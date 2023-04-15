Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Features 

Apr 15, 2023

Sakshi Kuchroo

Travel time between Mumbai-Ahmedabad to be reduced from 7 hrs to just 2 hrs!

The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore

One of the most exciting aspects of the project is the proposed underwater tunnel

The 21-km long tunnel will be the first of its kind in India

The tunnel will be built at a depth of 16 meters below the seabed

