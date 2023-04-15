Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Features
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Features
Apr 15, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
Travel time between Mumbai-Ahmedabad to be reduced from 7 hrs to just 2 hrs!
Travel time between Mumbai-Ahmedabad to be reduced from 7 hrs to just 2 hrs!
The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore
The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore
One of the most exciting aspects of the project is the proposed underwater tunnel
One of the most exciting aspects of the project is the proposed underwater tunnel
The 21-km long tunnel will be the first of its kind in India
The 21-km long tunnel will be the first of its kind in India
The tunnel will be built at a depth of 16 meters below the seabed
The tunnel will be built at a depth of 16 meters below the seabed
Swipe-up to know more
Swipe-up to know more
Learn more