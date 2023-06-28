Milestone Achieved! India's road network now second largest after US
Jun 28, 2023
Shipra Parashar
India has achieved yet another milestone in infrastructure
India's road network is now the second largest in the world after US
Country’s road network stood at 1,45,240 km in 2023 compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14
This means that India's road network grew 59 per cent in last 9 years
The country also made seven world records in the sector, informed the Ministry of Road
Moreover, FASTag has revolutionised concept of toll payments
With introduction of FASTag, wait time at toll booths has dropped drastically
This has saved Rs 70,000 cr in wasted fuel expenses caused by waiting
India has also seen significant jump in toll collection
Toll revenues rose from Rs 4,770 crore in FY14 to Rs 41,342 crore in FY23
Now, government aims to increase toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 cr by 2030
