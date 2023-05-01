DMRC redmodelled Sarojini Nagar Metro station with separate entry & exit points
May 01, 2023
Anish Mondal
Sarojini Nagar Metro station is important station of Delhi Metro‘s Pink Line
Gate No 1 of the station has been designated for commuter’s entry only
Commuters can now exit from the station through Gate No 2
This will ease inflow of passengers & reduces waiting time for entry
Since August 2018, Sarojini Nagar Metro station’s footfall has increased to almost 6 times
It registers an average daily footfall of around 38,000 on weekdays
