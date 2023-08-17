Major push to Indian Railways! CCEA nod to 7 multi-tracking projects

Aug 17, 2023

Shipra Parashar

CCEA has approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways

The estimated cost of the proposed projects is around Rs 32,500 crore

The projects will boost the existing network of Railways by 2,339 km

They will be fully funded by the govt and will reduce travel time

The proposed projects will cover 35 districts in nine states

UP, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maha, Gujarat, Odisha, J’khand and West Bengal

These routes are essential for transportation of varied baskets of commodities

These will enhance line capacity and smoothen train operations

These projects will also reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling

They will generate employment opportunities of 7.06 crore man-days

These projects collectively contribute to modernisation of Indian Railways