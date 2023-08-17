Major push to Indian Railways! CCEA nod to 7 multi-tracking projects
Aug 17, 2023
Shipra Parashar
CCEA has approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways
The estimated cost of the proposed projects is around Rs 32,500 crore
The projects will boost the existing network of Railways by 2,339 km
They will be fully funded by the govt and will reduce travel time
The proposed projects will cover 35 districts in nine states
UP, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maha, Gujarat, Odisha, J’khand and West Bengal
These routes are essential for transportation of varied baskets of commodities
These will enhance line capacity and smoothen train operations
These projects will also reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling
They will generate employment opportunities of 7.06 crore man-days
These projects collectively contribute to modernisation of Indian Railways
