Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat train travels via serene route

Jul 04, 2023

Shipra Parashar

It passes through extremely beautiful sight of Western Ghats

The blue and white color express train is operated between Goa and Mumbai

It covers a distance of about 586 km in just eight hours

The train runs through the longest tunnel and highest viaduct as well

It’s route is stretched across three states – Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka

This is the first semi-high-speed train of Konkan region

The Konkan Railway operates 756 km-long routes

The region has over 91 tunnels and 1,880 bridges