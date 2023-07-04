Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat train travels via serene route
Jul 04, 2023
Shipra Parashar
It passes through extremely beautiful sight of Western Ghats
The blue and white color express train is operated between Goa and Mumbai
It covers a distance of about 586 km in just eight hours
The train runs through the longest tunnel and highest viaduct as well
It’s route is stretched across three states – Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka
This is the first semi-high-speed train of Konkan region
The Konkan Railway operates 756 km-long routes
The region has over 91 tunnels and 1,880 bridges
