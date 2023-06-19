Kolkata to Bangkok via Myanmar - Know all about scenic route, distance and launch time

Jun 19, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Trilateral highway connecting Kolkata to Bangkok expected to complete in four years’ time

The trilateral highway would cover a total distance of 2,800 kms

India will have the longest stretch of the highway, while the shortest will be in Thailand

The highway will cover cities like Sukhothai and Mae Sot in Thailand and Yangon, Mandalay, Kalewa, and Tamu in Myanmar

It will also cover cities like Moreh, Kohima, Guwahati, Srirampur, Siliguri and Kolkata in India

The plan was approved at a ministerial meeting between the three nations in April 2002

The sheer distance and route posed many challenges for the government which led to the delay of this project.

