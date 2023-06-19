Kolkata to Bangkok via Myanmar - Know all about scenic route, distance and launch time
Jun 19, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Trilateral highway connecting Kolkata to Bangkok expected to complete in four years’ time
The trilateral highway would cover a total distance of 2,800 kms
India will have the longest stretch of the highway, while the shortest will be in Thailand
The highway will cover cities like Sukhothai and Mae Sot in Thailand and Yangon, Mandalay, Kalewa, and Tamu in Myanmar
It will also cover cities like Moreh, Kohima, Guwahati, Srirampur, Siliguri and Kolkata in India
The plan was approved at a ministerial meeting between the three nations in April 2002
The sheer distance and route posed many challenges for the government which led to the delay of this project.
