Kolkata Metro to raise Solar Power plants capacity by 2792 Kwp
Jun 22, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Indian Railways is constantly working towards reducing the carbon footprint
Indian Railways aims to become ‘Net Zero’ carbon emitter by 2030
Kolkata Metro installed solar power plants on rooftops at different locations
Metro Railway is currently generating 2189.50 Kwp solar power
Solar power plants have been installed at seven metro stations – Noapara, Dum Dum, Kavi Subhash, Salt Lake Sector V, Central Park and others
Construction of Solar Power plants are being executed through PPP mode
These plants are being operated by the solar power developer
This solar power generation system is being monitored through a cloud-based monitoring system
External computers and smart devices analyse plants’ performances
