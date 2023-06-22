Kolkata Metro to raise Solar Power plants capacity by 2792 Kwp

Jun 22, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Indian Railways is constantly working towards reducing the carbon footprint

Indian Railways aims to become ‘Net Zero’ carbon emitter by 2030

Kolkata Metro installed solar power plants on rooftops at different locations

Metro Railway is currently generating 2189.50 Kwp solar power

Solar power plants have been installed at seven metro stations – Noapara, Dum Dum, Kavi Subhash, Salt Lake Sector V, Central Park and others

Construction of Solar Power plants are being executed through PPP mode

These plants are being operated by the solar power developer

This solar power generation system is being monitored through a cloud-based monitoring system

External computers and smart devices analyse plants’ performances