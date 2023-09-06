Kolkata Metro's stunning makeover
Sep 06, 2023
Anish Mondal
India's oldest metro network to get new stylish AC rakes
New rakes will transform commuting experiences of passengers
Rakes to be produced at ICF, Chennai
New AC rakes incorporate a host of features
Rakes to have improved roof grab handles
Local arts & crafts to be highlighted inside coaches
Inclusion of standing seats at one corner to maximise space efficiency
85 rakes to be inducted by 2026
