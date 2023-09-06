Kolkata Metro's stunning makeover

Sep 06, 2023

Anish Mondal

India's oldest metro network to get new stylish AC rakes

New rakes will transform commuting experiences of passengers

Rakes to be produced at ICF, Chennai

New AC rakes incorporate a host of features

Rakes to have improved roof grab handles

Local arts & crafts to be highlighted inside coaches

Inclusion of standing seats at one corner to maximise space efficiency

85 rakes to be inducted by 2026

