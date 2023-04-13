Kolkata Metro creates history with sucessfull underwater test run
Apr 13, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
This is for the first time that a metro rake in India has completed its journey underwater
The trial run from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will commence soon
The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch is a part of Kolkata Metro’s East-West Corridor
After the opening of this stretch, the East-West Corridor will have 12 stations
