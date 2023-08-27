Kolkata Metro conducts speed trial on orange line
Kolkata Metro conducts speed trial on orange line
Aug 27, 2023
Anish Mondal
Presently, Orange Line stretches from Kavi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay
Presently, Orange Line stretches from Kavi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay
Trial started at 13:24 hrs from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station
Trial started at 13:24 hrs from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station
Rake reached Kavi Subhas station at 13:32 hrs running non-stop
Rake reached Kavi Subhas station at 13:32 hrs running non-stop
Trial conducted in presence of P Uday Kumar, GM, Metro Railway
Trial conducted in presence of P Uday Kumar, GM, Metro Railway
Senior officials of RVNL was also present
Senior officials of RVNL was also present
Speed trial touches speed of 80 kmph
Speed trial touches speed of 80 kmph
Regular services to begin soon
Regular services to begin soon
5 metro stations lie on the newly built stretch
5 metro stations lie on the newly built stretch
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more