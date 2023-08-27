Kolkata Metro conducts speed trial on orange line

Kolkata Metro conducts speed trial on orange line

Aug 27, 2023

Anish Mondal

Presently, Orange Line stretches from Kavi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay

Trial started at 13:24 hrs from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station

Rake reached Kavi Subhas station at 13:32 hrs running non-stop

Trial conducted in presence of P Uday Kumar, GM, Metro Railway

Senior officials of RVNL was also present

Speed trial touches speed of 80 kmph

Regular services to begin soon

5 metro stations lie on the newly built stretch

Swipe up to know more