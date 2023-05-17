Tatkal ticket booking begins on a day before journey

May 17, 2023

Anish Mondal

Getting a confirm berth is one of the most challenging task

Tatkal Reservation system introduced in December, 1997

Both online & offline process applicable for Tatkal booking

Booking Tatkal tickets online is a good option

For AC coaches, Tatkal ticket opens at 10:00 hrs

For Sleeper Class, Tatkal booking starts at 11:00 hrs

