Kaziranga Elevated Road: Kiosks for wildlife tourism

May 12, 2023

Samannay Biswas

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari examined the development of Kaziranga elevated road project.

An elevated road of 34 kilometres at sites where animal crossing usually occurs.

The project will widen the at-grade to a four lane of around 50 kilometres in length.

Gadkari suggested viewing platforms with facilities of Kiosks and parking slots.

A mandate is given to consider the construction of the tunnels as a different project.

Gadkari also met transport ministers promoting sustainable materials in construction of road.

Tunnels will also be built which are slated to expand at a stretch of 3 kilometers.

