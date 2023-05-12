Kaziranga Elevated Road:
Kiosks for wildlife tourism
May 12, 2023
Samannay Biswas
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari examined the development of
Kaziranga elevated road project
.
An elevated road of
34 kilometres
at sites where animal crossing usually occurs.
The project will widen the at-grade to a four lane of around
50 kilometres
in length.
Gadkari suggested viewing platforms with facilities of
Kiosks
and
parking slots
.
A mandate is given to consider the
construction
of the tunnels as a
different project
.
Gadkari also met transport ministers promoting
sustainable materials
in construction of
road
.
Tunnels will also be built which are slated to expand at a stretch of
3 kilometers.
Swipe up to
read more
Read more