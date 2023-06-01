Kalka-Shimla Toy Train
Gets a makeover
Jun 01, 2023
Indian Railways is set to transform the over 100-year-old
Kalka-Shimla Railway with modern Vistadome coaches
The
first indigenously produced train coaches
are reminiscent of red-coloured Swiss narrow-gauge carriages
Currently, the coaches used in the train were made
over 100 years back by Moghalpura Workshop
, now a part of Pakistan Railway
These new advanced coaches will be put into service as soon as they receive
clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety
The new coaches will have
panoramic windows
, a lightweight shell with an upgraded bogie and an
improved braking system
The coaches will also be equipped with latest safety features such as
CCTV cameras and fire alarms
