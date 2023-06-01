Kalka-Shimla Toy Train

Gets a makeover

Jigyasu joshi

Jun 01, 2023

Indian Railways is set to transform the over 100-year-old Kalka-Shimla Railway with modern Vistadome coaches

The first indigenously produced train coaches are reminiscent of red-coloured Swiss narrow-gauge carriages 

Currently, the coaches used in the train were made over 100 years back by Moghalpura Workshop, now a part of Pakistan Railway

Video: Twitter/Piyush Goyal

These new advanced coaches will be put into service as soon as they receive clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety

The new coaches will have panoramic windows, a lightweight shell with an upgraded bogie and an improved braking system

The coaches will also be equipped with latest safety features such as CCTV cameras and fire alarms

