Jammu and Kashmir to get metro connectivity
Jul 06, 2023
Shipra Parashar
J&K administration submitted proposal for development of two metro lines
Two proposed metro lines are in Srinagar (25 km long) and Jammu (23 km long)
The proposal was submitted to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
This will be the first metro line for the region
This will help boost economic activities in the Union Territory
Keeping in mind the unique terrain and requirements of the region
Govt is planning to introduce a MetroLite system in the region
Metrolite is a more efficient transportation system
The system has low capital, operation and maintenance cost
It has lower capacity as compared to traditional metro rail systems
