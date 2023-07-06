Jammu and Kashmir to get metro connectivity

Jul 06, 2023

Shipra Parashar

J&K administration submitted proposal for development of two metro lines

Two proposed metro lines are in Srinagar (25 km long) and Jammu (23 km long)

The proposal was submitted to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

This will be the first metro line for the region

This will help boost economic activities in the Union Territory

Keeping in mind the unique terrain and requirements of the region

Govt is planning to introduce a MetroLite system in the region

Metrolite is a more efficient transportation system

The system has low capital, operation and maintenance cost

It has lower capacity as compared to traditional metro rail systems