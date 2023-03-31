IRCTC to soon run tourism special Bharat Gaurav train from Kolkata to 5 Jyotirlingas
Mar 31, 2023 Jigyasu joshi
The pilgrimage will depart from Kolkata & visit Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar & Trimbakeshwar
Duration: 12 Days, 11 Nights
Tourists can board & deboard at various stations throughout West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh
Economy (Sleeper Class) - 315 seats Standard (3 AC) - 297 seats Comfort (2 AC) - 44 seats
Package divided into 3 categories
Economy (Sleeper Class) - Rs 20,060 Standard (3 AC) - Rs 31,800 Comfort (2 AC) - Rs 41,600
Fares for the 3 categories:
The fares are inclusive of hotel accommodations, vegetarian food & road transportation, among other amenities
