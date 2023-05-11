Udaipur Railway Station to Jodhpur Highway upgrade – Details here

Infra boost in Rajasthan

May 11, 2023

Samannay Biswas

multiple infrastructural projects worth Rs 5,500 crore inaugurated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan by PM Modi

These projects were dedicated showcasing the government's commitment to improving the region's infra.

Modi inaugurated 3 national highway projects during state visit: 114km Udaipur-Shamlaji, 110km Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur, and 60km Jhadol-Ambhabelly.

The PM also laid foundation of 89km 2-lane charbhuja-neechli oden section of NH-162E.

Udaipur station's redevelopment project started for enhanced passenger experience & making it divyangjan friendly.

Modi initiated gauge conversion and a new rail line from Nathdwara to Rajsamand town.

Swipe up to read more