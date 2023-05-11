Udaipur Railway Station to Jodhpur Highway upgrade –
Infra boost
in Rajasthan
May 11, 2023
Samannay Biswas
m
ultiple infrastructural projects worth
Rs 5,500 crore
inaugurated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan by PM Modi
These projects were dedicated showcasing the government's commitment to improving the region's
infra
.
Modi inaugurated 3 national highway projects during state visit:
114km Udaipur-Shamlaji, 110km Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur, and 60km Jhadol-Ambhabelly.
The PM also laid foundation of 89km 2-lane charbhuja-neechli oden section of
NH-162E.
Udaipur station's redevelopment project started for enhanced passenger experience & making it
divyangjan
friendly.
Modi initiated
gauge conversion
and a new rail line from Nathdwara to Rajsamand town.
