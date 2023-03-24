World's 3rd & India's first public transport ropeway to come up in Varanasi

Jigyasu joshi

Mar 24, 2023

The ropeway will move from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia

With the ropeway, Kashi Vishwanath Temple & Dashashwamedh Ghat will be easily accessible

The ropeway will cover a distance of nearly 4 km in just 16 minutes

A trolley, that can carry 10 passengers, will run at an interval of every two minutes

About 150 trolley cars will run at a height of about 50 metres

3,000 people will be able to travel in one direction in an hour through ropeway

The ropeway project will be completed in 18 months

