World's 3rd & India's first public transport ropeway to come up in Varanasi
Jigyasu joshi
Mar 24, 2023
The ropeway will move from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia
With the ropeway, Kashi Vishwanath Temple & Dashashwamedh Ghat will be easily accessible
The ropeway will cover a distance of nearly 4 km in just 16 minutes
A trolley, that can carry 10 passengers, will run at an interval of every two minutes
About 150 trolley cars will run at a height of about 50 metres
3,000 people will be able to travel in one direction in an hour through ropeway
The ropeway project will be completed in 18 months
