11th Vande Bharat Express to run on New Delhi-Jaipur route

11th Vande Bharat Express to run on New Delhi-Jaipur route

Mar 18, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train to introduce after 3rd week of March, 2023

New-age train to ply 6-days a week

Train to operate by NWR zone

Train to have advanced safety features

Train to reduce travel time between two cities

Swipe up to know more