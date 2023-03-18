11th Vande Bharat Express to run on New Delhi-Jaipur route
11th Vande Bharat Express to run on New Delhi-Jaipur route
Mar 18, 2023
Anish Mondal
Train to introduce after 3rd week of March, 2023
Train to introduce after 3rd week of March, 2023
New-age train to ply 6-days a week
New-age train to ply 6-days a week
Train to operate by NWR zone
Train to operate by NWR zone
Train to have advanced safety features
Train to have advanced safety features
Train to reduce travel time between two cities
Train to reduce travel time between two cities
Swipe up to know more
Learn more