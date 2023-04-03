Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat touches speed of 161 kmph
Apr 03, 2023
Anish Mondal
Travel time between Bhopal & New Delhi reduces to an hour
Train covers distance of 700 km in 07:30 hrs
Train is getting much popularity among passengers
Train to run on all days except Saturday
This is the first Vande Bharat train for Madhya Pradesh
