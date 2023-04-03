Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat touches speed of 161 kmph

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat touches speed of 161 kmph

Apr 03, 2023

Anish Mondal

Travel time between Bhopal & New Delhi reduces to an hour

Train covers distance of 700 km in 07:30 hrs

Train is getting much popularity among passengers

Train to run on all days except Saturday

This is the first Vande Bharat train for Madhya Pradesh

