Railways to soon run upgraded Vande Bharat trains
Jul 09, 2023
Anish Mondal
Vande Bharat to have changed colour scheme to better design
Railway Minister inspected Vande Bharat train production at ICF, Chennai
Colour of new rake will be a mix of orange & grey
New version to boost travel experience of rail commuters
Better cushion for seats in upgraded version
Presently, 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating
