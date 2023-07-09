Railways to soon run upgraded Vande Bharat trains

Jul 09, 2023

Anish Mondal

Vande Bharat to have changed colour scheme to better design

Railway Minister inspected Vande Bharat train production at ICF, Chennai

Colour of new rake will be a mix of orange & grey

New version to boost travel experience of rail commuters

Better cushion for seats in upgraded version

Presently, 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating

