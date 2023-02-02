Vande Bharat equivalent Vande Metro to operate in big cities

Feb 02, 2023

Anish Mondal

Production & Design to be completed by December 2023

Vande Metro to provide world-class shuttle-like experience for commuters

Production to be ramped up in FY 2024-25

