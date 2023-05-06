New Vande Bharat Express to run between Ranchi & Patna
May 06, 2023
Anish Mondal
This will be 1st Vande Bharat for Bihar & Jharkhand
Distance of over 410 km to be covered in less than 6 hrs
Train to ply between Ranchi & Patna via Gaya
Fare to be higher than AC Chair Car coach of Ranchi-PNBE Jan Shatabdi Express
Train is likely to operate 6 days a week
Last month, the new age train has been introduced on 4 different routes
