New Vande Bharat Express to run between Ranchi & Patna

May 06, 2023

Anish Mondal

This will be 1st Vande Bharat for Bihar & Jharkhand

Distance of over 410 km to be covered in less than 6 hrs

Train to ply between Ranchi & Patna via Gaya

Fare to be higher than AC Chair Car coach of Ranchi-PNBE Jan Shatabdi Express

Train is likely to operate 6 days a week

Last month, the new age train has been introduced on 4 different routes

