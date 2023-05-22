Indian Railways to introduce nation's 18th Vande Bharat Express by next month

May 22, 2023

Anish Mondal

New semi-high speed train to run between NJP-Guwahati

This is first new age train for North Eastern states

Trial run of Vande Bharat Express between NJP and Guwahati has commenced

Train to cover distance of over 400 kms in less than six hours

Vande Bharat Express in NE will give a fillip to tourism sector

Train to boost the socio-economic growth of the region

