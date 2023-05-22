Indian Railways to introduce nation's 18th Vande Bharat Express by next month
Indian Railways to introduce nation's 18th Vande Bharat Express by next month
May 22, 2023
Anish Mondal
New semi-high speed train to run between NJP-Guwahati
New semi-high speed train to run between NJP-Guwahati
This is first new age train for North Eastern states
This is first new age train for North Eastern states
Trial run of Vande Bharat Express between NJP and Guwahati has commenced
Trial run of Vande Bharat Express between NJP and Guwahati has commenced
Train to cover distance of over 400 kms in less than six hours
Train
to cover distance of over 400 k
ms in less than six hours
Vande Bharat Express in NE will give a fillip to tourism sector
Vande Bharat Express in NE will give a fillip to tourism sector
Train to boost the socio-economic growth of the region
Train to boost the socio-economic growth of the region
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more