Railways to unveil India's 19th
Vande Bharat
Jigyasu joshi
Jun 02, 2023
This new semi-high speed train will connect
Goa & Maharashtra
Goa & Maharashtra
"Possible date for operation of new Vande Bharat is June 03, 2023."
Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO, Central Railway told FE
Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO, Central Railway told FE
The train will begin its journey from
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS & WILL CONCLUDE AT MADGAON
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS & WILL CONCLUDE AT MADGAON
train will cover a distance of 765 km in around 8 hours
REDUCING Curent TRAVEL TIME BY 2 HOURS
REDUCING Curent TRAVEL TIME BY 2 HOURS
On its inauguration day, the train will commence its journey from
MADGAON AT 10:30 HRS & WILL REACH CSMT BY 17:00 HRS
MADGAON AT 10:30 HRS & WILL REACH CSMT BY 17:00 HRS
This will be the first Vande Bharat For Goa &
19th semi-high speed train for India
19th semi-high speed train for India
For More news on
Vande Bharat
SWIPE UP