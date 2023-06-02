Railways to unveil India's 19th Vande Bharat

Jigyasu joshi

Jun 02, 2023

This new semi-high speed train will connect

Goa & Maharashtra

"Possible date for operation of new Vande Bharat is June 03, 2023."

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO, Central Railway told FE

The train will begin its journey from

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS & WILL CONCLUDE AT MADGAON

train will cover a distance of 765 km in around 8 hours

REDUCING Curent TRAVEL TIME BY 2 HOURS

On its inauguration day, the train will commence its journey from 

MADGAON AT 10:30 HRS & WILL REACH CSMT BY 17:00 HRS

This will be the first Vande Bharat For Goa &

19th semi-high speed train for India

