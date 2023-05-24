Jammu and Kashmir's Uri to soon get rail connectivity

May 24, 2023

Anish Mondal

Railway plans to construct 50-km long Baramulla-Uri rail line

Northern Railway floats tender to improve the connectivity in UT

Uri is situated at a distance of over 100 km from Srinagar

This will improve the connectivity to Baramulla, Srinagar & Banihal

Rail route to provide all-weather connectivity

Railways to introduce Vande Bharat in J&K by the end of this year

