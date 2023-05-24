Jammu and Kashmir's Uri to soon get rail connectivity
Jammu and Kashmir's Uri to soon get rail connectivity
May 24, 2023
Anish Mondal
Railway plans to construct 50-km long Baramulla-Uri rail line
Railway plans to construc
t 50-km long Baramulla-Uri rail line
Northern Railway floats tender to improve the connectivity in UT
Northern Railway floats tender to improve the connectivity in UT
Uri is situated at a distance of over 100 km from Srinagar
Uri is situated at a distance of over 100 km from Srinagar
This will improve the connectivity to Baramulla, Srinagar & Banihal
This will improve the connectivity to Baramulla, Srinagar & Banihal
Rail route to provide all-weather connectivity
Rail route to provide all-weather connectivity
Railways to introduce Vande Bharat in J&K by the end of this year
Railways to introduce Vande Bharat in J&K by the end of this year
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more