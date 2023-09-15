Indian Railways’ Sleeping Pods to provide innovative hospitality
Indian Railways’ Sleeping Pods to provide innovative hospitality
Sep 15, 2023
Anish Mondal
Central Railway to develop Pod Hotels at Matheran
Central Railway to develop Pod Hotels at Matheran
Affordable good quality hotels to be provided to travellers
Affordable good quality hotels to be provided to travellers
To be equipped with modern amenities
To be equipped with modern amenities
In-house pantry services will be provided
In-house pantry services will be provided
Pod Hotel to be built in an area of 758.77 sqm
Pod Hotel to be built in an area of 758.77 sqm
To be constructed on a ‘Built, Operate and Transfer’ basis
To be constructed on a ‘Built, Operate and Transfer’ basis
Railway floats open online tender through E-Auction
Railway floats open online tender through E-Auction
This will increase non-fare revenue
This will increase non-fare revenue
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more