Indian Railways’ Sleeping Pods to provide innovative hospitality

Indian Railways’ Sleeping Pods to provide innovative hospitality

Sep 15, 2023

Anish Mondal

Central Railway to develop Pod Hotels at Matheran

Affordable good quality hotels to be provided to travellers

To be equipped with modern amenities

In-house pantry services will be provided

Pod Hotel to be built in an area of 758.77 sqm

To be constructed on a ‘Built, Operate and Transfer’ basis

Railway floats open online tender through E-Auction

This will increase non-fare revenue

Swipe up to know more