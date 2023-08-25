Indian Railways shares proposed design of Solapur Railway Station
Aug 25, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Maharashtra’s Solapur Railway Station is all set to undergo redeveloped
Indian Railways shared new images of proposed design on X
This redevelopment has been taken up under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Foundation laying of redevelopment project was done on Aug 6 by PM
Along with this, PM also laid foundation stone for redevelopment work of 508 stations in India
This included 44 railway stations from Maharashtra
The colour of this ultra modern train will be a mix of orange and grey
These stations are – Parel, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg
15 suburban stations of Mumbai will also be upgraded and redeveloped
These projects will ease commutation and provide better passenger experience
