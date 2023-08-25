Indian Railways shares proposed design of Solapur Railway Station

Aug 25, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Maharashtra’s Solapur Railway Station is all set to undergo redeveloped

Indian Railways shared new images of proposed design on X

This redevelopment has been taken up under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Foundation laying of redevelopment project was done on Aug 6 by PM

Along with this, PM also laid foundation stone for redevelopment work of 508 stations in India

This included 44 railway stations from Maharashtra

The colour of this ultra modern train will be a mix of orange and grey

These stations are – Parel, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg

15 suburban stations of Mumbai will also be upgraded and redeveloped

These projects will ease commutation and provide better passenger experience