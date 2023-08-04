Railways revises stoppages of 9th & 10th Vande Bharat Express

Railways revises stoppages of 9th & 10th Vande Bharat Express

Aug 04, 2023

Anish Mondal

New stoppages to come into effect from today onwards

Both the trains are being managed & operated by Central Railway

CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi train to stop at 4 stations

CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat to halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan & Nasik Rd

Covers distance of 343 kms in 05:20 hrs

CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat to halt at 5 stations

Train to stop at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Pune & Kurduvadi

Covers a distance of 455 km in 06:35 hrs

Both the trains have 16 coaches

It was flagged off by PM Modi on Feb 10, 2023

Swipe up to know more