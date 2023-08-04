Railways revises stoppages of 9th & 10th Vande Bharat Express
Railways revises stoppages of 9th & 10th Vande Bharat Express
Aug 04, 2023
Anish Mondal
New stoppages to come into effect from today onwards
Both the trains are being managed & operated by Central Railway
CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi train to stop at 4 stations
CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat to halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan & Nasik Rd
Covers distance of 343 kms in 05:20 hrs
CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat to halt at 5 stations
Train to stop at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Pune & Kurduvadi
Covers a distance of 455 km in 06:35 hrs
Both the trains have 16 coaches
It was flagged off by PM Modi on Feb 10, 2023
