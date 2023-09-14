Telangana's second Rail Coach Restaurant
Sep 14, 2023
Anish Mondal
Restaurant opened at Necklace Road railway station
Restaurant located at vacant space in circulating area
Railway renovated one unused rail coach
It offers both Dine-In and Take away facility
Passengers as well as common public can avail facilities
It offers novel experience to food lovers
Rail coach has creative interiors
It provides unique dining ambience
