728 railway stations covered under One Station One Product scheme
728 railway stations covered under One Station One Product scheme
May 15, 2023
Anish Mondal
OSOP scheme aims to promote 'Vocal for Local' vision
OSOP scheme aims to promote 'Vocal for Local' vision
This will provide a market to sell local or indigenous products
This will provide a market to sell local or indigenous products
OSOP scheme 1st started on March 25, 2022
OSOP scheme 1st started on March 25, 2022
As on May 01, 2023, a total of 785 outlets have been opened
As on May 01, 2023, a total of 785 outlets have been opened
OSOP stalls have been designed by the National Design Institute for uniformity
OSOP stalls have been designed by the National Design Institute for uniformity
This will boost economic growth & create employment opportunities
This will boost economic growth & create employment opportunities
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more