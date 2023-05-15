728 railway stations covered under One Station One Product scheme

728 railway stations covered under One Station One Product scheme

May 15, 2023

Anish Mondal

OSOP scheme aims to promote 'Vocal for Local' vision

This will provide a market to sell local or indigenous products

OSOP scheme 1st started on March 25, 2022

As on May 01, 2023, a total of 785 outlets have been opened

OSOP stalls have been designed by the National Design Institute for uniformity

This will boost economic growth & create employment opportunities

