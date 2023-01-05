Indian Railways'
Upcoming projects to fuel India’s eco dreams
Jigyasu joshi
Jan 05, 2023
2023 is going to be a game-changer for the Indian Railways with Vande Metro trains being the front runner
From Hydrogen-powered Vande Metro to Sleeper-class Vande Bharat, here are some upcoming projects to fuel India’s eco dreams
Railways is currently manufacturing India's first hydrogen-fuel cell powered Vande Metro trains. These trains will reportedly only emit steam and evaporated water
Indian Railways is working on Vande Bharat-3 design which will incorporate sleeper class, and make travel easier for longer routes
Amrit Bharat Station scheme was launched with a vision of developing infrastructure of 1,000+ stations on continuing basis
