Upcoming projects to fuel India’s eco dreams

Jigyasu joshi

Jan 05, 2023

2023 is going to be a game-changer for the Indian Railways with Vande Metro trains being the front runner

From Hydrogen-powered Vande Metro to Sleeper-class Vande Bharat, here are some upcoming projects to fuel India’s eco dreams

Railways is currently manufacturing India's first hydrogen-fuel cell powered Vande Metro trains. These trains will reportedly only emit steam and evaporated water

Indian Railways is working on Vande Bharat-3 design which will incorporate sleeper class, and make travel easier for longer routes

Amrit Bharat Station scheme was launched with a vision of developing infrastructure of 1,000+ stations on continuing basis

