Indian Railways emerges as major exporter of coaches, rakes

Apr 03, 2023

Sakshi Kuchroo

MCF exports 54 loco-hauled coaches to Mozambique

MCF also exported 30 DEMU coaches to Mozambique

MCF exported 4 loco-hauled coaches to the foreign nation

At present, 39 out of 60 loco-hauled coaches have been dispatched to Mozambique

The UP-based MCF has showcased its potential for the global market

