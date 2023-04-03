Indian Railways emerges as major exporter of coaches, rakes
Apr 03, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
MCF exports 54 loco-hauled coaches to Mozambique
MCF also exported 30 DEMU coaches to Mozambique
MCF exported 4 loco-hauled coaches to the foreign nation
At present, 39 out of 60 loco-hauled coaches have been dispatched to Mozambique
The UP-based MCF has showcased its potential for the global market
