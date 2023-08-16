Indian Railways introduces Train Management Cell - Know more

Aug 16, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Railways is working tirelessly to launch new and advanced features

It recently introduced the Train Management Cell (TMC)

TMC was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday

This new system will provide real time train position to commuters

Failures will also be known on timely basis without report from Station Manager

TMC will have Passenger Announcement System and Coach Indications Display

It will make coordination between stations easier than earlier

Moreover, Real-time Train Information System is being installed on electric locomotives

This will help in automatic tracking of train movement data