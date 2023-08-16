Indian Railways introduces Train Management Cell - Know more
Aug 16, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Railways is working tirelessly to launch new and advanced features
It recently introduced the Train Management Cell (TMC)
TMC was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday
This new system will provide real time train position to commuters
Failures will also be known on timely basis without report from Station Manager
TMC will have Passenger Announcement System and Coach Indications Display
It will make coordination between stations easier than earlier
Moreover, Real-time Train Information System is being installed on electric locomotives
This will help in automatic tracking of train movement data
Learn more