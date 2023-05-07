Indian Railways adopts various technological advancements to induce professionalism 

May 07, 2023

Anish Mondal

Recently, Mumbai Division has launched body cameras for ticket checkers

Body cameras to ensure transparency during ticket checking

Body cameras to increase accountability & protect staff from reputational damages

As a pilot project, Central Railway purchases 50 cameras at cost of Rs 9,000 each

Cameras can record footage of around 20 hours

CR also launches UPI/QR code payment system through SBI YONO app

