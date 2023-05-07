Indian Railways adopts various technological advancements to induce professionalism
May 07, 2023
Anish Mondal
Recently, Mumbai Division has launched body cameras for ticket checkers
Body cameras to ensure transparency during ticket checking
Body cameras to increase accountability & protect staff from reputational damages
As a pilot project, Central Railway purchases 50 cameras at cost of Rs 9,000 each
Cameras can record footage of around 20 hours
CR also launches UPI/QR code payment system through SBI YONO app
