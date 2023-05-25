Indian Railways gears up for monsoon season! Know Details

Indian Railways gears up for monsoon season!
May 25, 2023
Samannay Biswas
Indian Railways
has started works for the upcoming monsoon season to avoid the water-logging on railway tracks due to heavy rains.
Central Railway zone has taken measures to cope with the situation. The zonal railways is divided into 5 divisions - operating over
1700 suburban
services daily
Setting up water pumps
CR zone will set up
166 water pumps
at over 16 vulnerable locations: 120 High Power pumps, 15 normal pumps & 31 other pumps
Micro tunnelling
The railways will carry on micro tunnelling work at
eight
locations
Desilting of drains
Zonal railway has targeted
desilting & cleaning
of 118.48 km of drains. Of these, the work has been completed for 102.39 km
Cleaning of culverts
CR has cleaned 88 culverts on its suburban sections. The effort is in progress to clean 17 more culverts
Trimming of trees
CR has
cut & trimmed 43 trees
so far and the work is in progress of 23 more trees
Removal of muck
The zonal railway decided to remove
62,000
cubic meters of muck on the Main lines section
