Indian Railways gears up for monsoon season! Know Details

May 25, 2023

Samannay Biswas

Indian Railways has started works for the upcoming monsoon season to avoid the water-logging on railway tracks due to heavy rains.

Central Railway zone has taken measures to cope with the situation. The zonal railways is divided into 5 divisions - operating over 1700 suburban services daily

Setting up water pumps

CR zone will set up 166 water pumps at over 16 vulnerable locations: 120 High Power pumps, 15 normal pumps & 31 other pumps

Micro tunnelling

The railways will carry on micro tunnelling work at eight locations

Desilting of drains

Zonal railway has targeted desilting & cleaning of 118.48 km of drains. Of these, the work has been completed for 102.39 km

Cleaning of culverts

CR has cleaned 88 culverts o­n its suburban sections. The effort is in progress to clean 17 more culverts

Trimming of trees

CR has cut & trimmed 43 trees so far and the work is in progress of 23 more trees

Removal of muck

The zonal railway decided to remove 62,000 cubic meters of muck o­n the Main lines section

