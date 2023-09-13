Indian Railways' Charlapalli station set to evolve into Satellite Coaching Terminal
Sep 13, 2023
Anish Mondal
Project will aid high traffic demand
Terminal to improve connectivity of Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Charlapalli to become 4th major passenger terminal in twin cities
Railway Board sanctioned fund of Rs 221 crores
In FY 2023-24, railways has allocated Rs 82 crores
Terminal to develop with modern facilities on par with airports
Station falls under Secunderabad Division
Targeted to be completed by December-end
