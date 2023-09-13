Indian Railways' Charlapalli station set to evolve into Satellite Coaching Terminal

Indian Railways' Charlapalli station set to evolve into Satellite Coaching Terminal  

Sep 13, 2023

Anish Mondal

Project will aid high traffic demand

Terminal to improve connectivity of Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Charlapalli to become 4th major passenger terminal in twin cities

Railway Board sanctioned fund of Rs 221 crores

In FY 2023-24, railways has allocated Rs 82 crores

Terminal to develop with modern facilities o­n par with airports

Station falls under Secunderabad Division

Targeted to be completed by December-end

