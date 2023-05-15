Indian Railways chugs off to
zero carbon emission
May 15, 2023
Samannay Biswas
For effortless train operation with eco-friendly approach, the GOI decided on
electrification
of railway tracks.
37,011 route kilometres of track has been electrified
over the last 9 years.
Only
21,413 RKMs
of railway tracks were electrified before.The
pace of electrification
spiraled up in the past nine years
50 per cent of the total RKMs electrified was completed in the
last 5 years.
The Indian Railways now has a
total network of 58,424 RKMs.
The Railways bagged
100 per cent
electrification in 14 states/Union Territories.
By 2030
, the Indian Railways plans to be the
world’s largest green railway
with zero carbon emissions.
