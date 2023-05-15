Indian Railways chugs off to zero carbon emission

May 15, 2023

Samannay Biswas

For effortless train operation with eco-friendly approach, the GOI decided on electrification of railway tracks.

37,011 route kilometres of track has been electrified over the last 9 years.

Only 21,413 RKMs of railway tracks were electrified before.The pace of electrification spiraled up in the past nine years 

50 per cent of the total RKMs electrified was completed in the last 5 years.The Indian Railways now has a total network of 58,424 RKMs.

The Railways bagged 100 per cent electrification in 14 states/Union Territories.

By 2030, the Indian Railways plans to be the world’s largest green railway with zero carbon emissions.

