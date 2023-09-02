Indian Railways' Automatic Coach Washing Plants
Sep 02, 2023
Anish Mondal
Move aims at clean rail journeys
Cost of ACWP amounts to Rs 1.9 crore (approx)
In August, Howrah Division installed ACWP at EMU Car shed
ACWP can wash 24 coaches within 7-8 minutes
A cost effective method using minimum water for washing
Washing system will use only 20% of the fresh water
It has an Effluent Treatment system
Can be operated practically without any manpower
