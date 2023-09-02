Indian Railways' Automatic Coach Washing Plants

Indian Railways' Automatic Coach Washing Plants

Sep 02, 2023

Anish Mondal

Move aims at clean rail journeys

Cost of ACWP amounts to Rs 1.9 crore (approx)

In August, Howrah Division installed ACWP at EMU Car shed

ACWP can wash 24 coaches within 7-8 minutes

A cost effective method using minimum water for washing

Washing system will use o­nly 20% of the fresh water

It has an Effluent Treatment system

Can be operated practically without any manpower

Swipe up to know more