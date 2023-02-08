Indian Railways earns Rs 1,35,387 crores till January 2023

Feb 08, 2023

Anish Mondal

Freight earnings hikes by 16% as compared to same period of last year

IR achieve Freight Loading of 1243.46 MT till Jan 2023

Freight revenue of Rs 14,907 crore have been achieved in Jan 2023

