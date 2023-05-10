India's 17th Vande Bharat Express to make maiden run next week
May 10, 2023
Anish Mondal
PM Modi likely to flag off this semi-high speed train
Train to run between Howrah and Puri
Train to cover distance of 502 km in less than 6 hrs
Train likely to halt at seven stations
During trial run, Vande Bharat Express touched speed of 130 km/hr
This is Odisha's 1st and WB's 2nd new age train
