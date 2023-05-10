India's 17th Vande Bharat Express to make maiden run next week

May 10, 2023

Anish Mondal

PM Modi likely to flag off this semi-high speed train

Train to run between Howrah and Puri

Train to cover distance of 502 km in less than 6 hrs

Train likely to halt at seven stations

During trial run, Vande Bharat Express touched speed of 130 km/hr

This is Odisha's 1st and WB's 2nd new age train

