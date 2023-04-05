Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train Timing Revised!

Apr 05, 2023

Sakshi Kuchroo

The new timing will come into effect from next week

HWH-NJP train will arrive at Barsoi station at 11:38 hrs instead of 11:50 hrs

NJP-HWH train will arrive at Barsoi at 16:33 hrs instead of 16:44 hrs

The train will halt at railway station for 2 min in both directions

Train timings at all other stations will remain unchanged

