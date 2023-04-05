Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Train Timing Revised!
Apr 05, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
The new timing will come into effect from next week
HWH-NJP train will arrive at Barsoi station at 11:38 hrs instead of 11:50 hrs
NJP-HWH train will arrive at Barsoi at 16:33 hrs instead of 16:44 hrs
The train will halt at railway station for 2 min in both directions
Train timings at all other stations will remain unchanged
