National Highways: Boon for Road Infrastructure
Apr 24, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
NHs in India have expanded to 45,155 kms by Mar 2023
Infrastructure upgrade in last nine years have led to 50,000 kms of NHs
About 85% of passengers & 70% of goods traffic are carried by roads every year!
Pace of NH construction was increased to about 29 km/ day in 2021-22
