Indian Railways strengthened rail connectivity in Northeast
Jul 29, 2023
Anish Mondal
Railways is working 24*7 to connect remotest part of the country
North eastern region falls under the jurisdiction of NFR zone
Here’s a list of five major achievements
Nagaland’s second railway station
2nd rail station opened on Dhansari–Shokhuvi section
Arrival of first passenger train between Nagaland-Arunachal Pradesh
Shokhuvi-Naharlagun train service commenced on August 26, 2022
First passenger train between Mendipathar–Dudhnoi
Introduction of first Jan Shatabdi Express
Launch of Vande Bharat Express
