Indian Railways strengthened rail connectivity in Northeast

Jul 29, 2023

Anish Mondal

Railways is working 24*7 to connect remotest part of the country

North eastern region falls under the jurisdiction of NFR zone

Here’s a list of five major achievements

Nagaland’s second railway station

2nd rail station opened on Dhansari–Shokhuvi section

Arrival of first passenger train between Nagaland-Arunachal Pradesh

Shokhuvi-Naharlagun train service commenced on August 26, 2022

First passenger train between Mendipathar–Dudhnoi

Introduction of first Jan Shatabdi Express

Launch of Vande Bharat Express

