Himachal’s first Vande Bharat crosses 100% occupancy in June

Jul 17, 2023

Shipra Parashar

This new age train operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura

The train operates on all days of the week except Friday

This is the fourth blue and white colour in the country

The train covers distance of 437 kms in five hrs and 15 min

It has reduced travel time between two cities by more than three hours

This ultra modern train halts at four railway stations

These are – Ambala Cantt Junction, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una Himachal

The train was flagged off by PM Modi on October 13, 2022