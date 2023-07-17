Himachal’s first Vande Bharat crosses 100% occupancy in June
Jul 17, 2023
Shipra Parashar
This new age train operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura
The train operates on all days of the week except Friday
This is the fourth blue and white colour in the country
The train covers distance of 437 kms in five hrs and 15 min
It has reduced travel time between two cities by more than three hours
This ultra modern train halts at four railway stations
These are – Ambala Cantt Junction, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una Himachal
The train was flagged off by PM Modi on October 13, 2022